LEGO Launches New Super Mario Expansions and Character Packs For January 2023

LEGO's lineup of new sets for January 2023 is extensive, with several new Star Wars sets and a LEGO Art recreation of Hokusai's The Great Wave among the headliners. New releases in their Super Mario lineup are also notable, especially with Nintendo's upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to hit theaters in April. The lineup includes expansion sets and character packs, all of which are outlined below.

As for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The film will feature the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. It is expected to hit theaters on April 7th, 2023, and it seems as though it will be available to stream on Netflix in October. We wouldn't be surprised to see additional LEGO sets in the Super Mario lineup to launch alongside the film, so stay tuned for details in the coming months.