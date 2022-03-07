LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC Includes The Mandalorian and More

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga developer TT Games, Warner Bros. Games, Lucasfilm Games, and the LEGO Group revealed details of the upcoming “Character Collection” (Season Pass) coming to the title starting at launch on April 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Seven different DLC packs filled with playable characters will be included from both within the nine films that make up the saga — and without. That’s right; the Mandalorian and Grogu are coming to the video game.

We’ve broken down exactly when the seven different DLC packs will be available, and what they include, below:

April 5th:

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack: The Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil

The Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack: Young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, Enfys Nest

Young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, Enfys Nest The Classic Characters Pack: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian The Trooper Pack: Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, Mimban Stormtrooper

April 19th:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack: Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu, Director Krennic

May 4th:

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack: Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon

Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo

As noted above, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The aforementioned Character Collection DLC will be available in part at launch with The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs as well as The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack. The various DLC packs can be purchased separately or as part of the larger Season Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars video game right here.

