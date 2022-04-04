LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Last Call For Pre-Orders

After years of waiting, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally arrives tomorrow, April 5th on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To put the wait into perspective, pre-orders for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga first went live in the middle of 2020, but it all ends today. Pre-orders are still available, though the physical Deluxe Edition is difficult to find at the moment. A breakdown of your options can be found below.

As you have probably heard, developer TT Games is going huge with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game will include content from all nine films with hundreds of playable characters, and fans can start their experience at any point in the timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with free SteelBook Case – See at Best Buy

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with free mini Poe Dameron X-Wing LEGO Set – See at GameStop (Promotion appears to have ended)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition with free Luke Skywalker Blue Milk Minifigure – See at Amazon / Best Buy / GameStop

From the official description:

“The galaxy is yours with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand new Lego video game unlike any other. Experience fun filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. For the first time ever in a Lego video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga’s most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some pod racing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time. With hundreds of characters and vehicles, players can dive into their favorite Star Wars moments in an all-new way, complete with the hilarious Lego brand of fun that’s sure to delight players of all ages. Journey to a galaxy far, far away with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.”

You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga right here.