LEGO Super Mario Summer 2025 Sets Officially Unveiled

Following leaks a few weeks back, LEGO has officially taken the wraps off their lineup of Nintendo Super Mario sets for the Summer of 2025. The wave includes six new sets, the majority of which are in the Mario Kart lineup that was supercharged in May with the release of the LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037). Everything you need to know can be found right here.
Specifically, all of the LEGO Super Mario sets outlined below will be available to order starting on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. That said, you can bet that free sets will be available on August 1st and that most of these promotions will be LEGO Insider exclusives. You can get started with the program (it’s free to join) right here.
- Prince Florian & Castle Bowser / 72042 / $99.99 / 1,251 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “This play-and-display set includes a large buildable Castle Bowser toy figure, plus a Pink Yoshi, a Fiery Note Piranha, Prince Florian and Wonder Bowser Jr.”
- Mario Kart – Bowser’s Castle / 72039 / $99.99 / 1,068 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “Get ready to race at Mario Kart – Bowser’s Castle with this LEGO Super Mario toy vehicle racing set, featuring Bowser’s Castle with foldout walls, a spinning Fire Bar, and 4 LEGO Super Mario figures.”
- Mario Kart – Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart / 72043 / $54.99 / 278 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “Create your own racetrack and team up with LEGO Mario in his Standard Kart for interactive races with this brick-built Mario Kart toy playset.” The Standard Kart features drifting action and shell-launching function. There’s also an interactive LEGO Mario figure, Bob-omb and Thwomp figures, plus a Banana element with face decoration.
- Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo / 72038 / $49.99 / 512 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: This set set features Wario and King Boo Super Mario figures, “brick-built models of the iconic Badwagon and Teddy Buggy vehicles, plus 2 traffic cones. Each kart has a shell-launching function and drifting action, and the Badwagon has a detachable glider that also fits on the Teddy Buggy.”
- Party at Toad’s House / 72041 / $29.99 / 276 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “The Toad Househas a kitchen and bedroom (with a Peach’s Castle painting) and removable furniture for easy play, and the set also includes a picnic table, gramophone and party accessories”. Includes Blue Toad and Green Toad figures.
- Captain Toad’s Camp / 72040 / $14.99 / 159 pieces / August 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “Use building bricks to create a tent and bonfire, hunt for treasure, make a bridge collapse, defeat enemies and more at Captain Toad’s camp. Features Captain Toad, a turnip and a Goomba toy figure, plus a buildable backpack and pickax, pan and diamond accessories.”