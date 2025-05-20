LEGO Super Mario Summer 2025 Sets Officially Unveiled

Following leaks a few weeks back, LEGO has officially taken the wraps off their lineup of Nintendo Super Mario sets for the Summer of 2025. The wave includes six new sets, the majority of which are in the Mario Kart lineup that was supercharged in May with the release of the LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037). Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, all of the LEGO Super Mario sets outlined below will be available to order starting on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. That said, you can bet that free sets will be available on August 1st and that most of these promotions will be LEGO Insider exclusives. You can get started with the program (it’s free to join) right here.