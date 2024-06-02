Lethal Company Developer Reveals Release Date of Next Update

Since developer Zeekerss released the Version 50 update in Lethal Company, players have been patiently waiting to see what's next. It's been almost two months since The Hopping Update, and today, Zeekerss revealed that Update 55 is on the way. Of course, they're keeping things relatively mysterious, as most new Lethal Company updates are before they launch, but we did get a few key pieces of new information. Not only was the release date for Update 55 announced, but Zeekerss revealed that players will be able to pick up the new Company Cruiser to make getting around much quicker.

Lethal Company Version 55 Update Release Date

The next Lethal Company update is set for June 25th. However, the trailer says that it might come sooner, so you'll want to keep an eye out on the game's official social media channels. Either way, it should be out by the end of the month unless something drastic happens in the background. As far as what's coming with the new update, all we know for now is that players can pick up a Company Cruiser.

We don't know the specifics of how the new car will work, but the trailer did show it moving quickly throughout the world, so it should help players move their loot from one place to the next. It's worth noting that this is likely only one aspect of the update and much more will be revealed when the update is live. Players also noticed characters carrying more gear than usual, potentially hinting at new animations to balance around the car. That said, we'll have to wait and see what all the new update brings to Lethal Company when it launches later this month. While you wait for it to drop, you might want to jump into Fortnite to pick up the new Lethal Company skin.

Lethal Company x Fortnite Crossover

With the launch of Chapter 5, Season 3 in Fortnite, the team at Epic partnered with the Lethal Company team to bring a new collab into the battle royale. As with most new crossovers in Fortnite, the only way to pick up the new skin is to head to the Item Shop and spend some V-Bucks. If you want to get everything, you'll need to spend 2,100 V-Bucks, but you can also pick up The Employee skin for only 1,500 V-Bucks. The cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop until June 8th.

Lethal Company is available now on PC. Remember, the Version 55 update launches on June 25th or earlier.