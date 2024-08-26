Lies of P Sequel May Feature Open-World Elements

It looks like the upcoming sequel to Lies of P from Neowiz is set to feature open-world elements. A little more than a month after its launch in 2023, Lies of P director Ji Won Choi confirmed that a sequel to the action Soulslike title was in the works. Given that Lies of P itself isn’t even one year old yet, it’s likely that this follow-up entry won’t see the light of day for a few more years. Whenever it does come about, though, we now seem to have a better idea of what to expect.

In a new job listing for a Field Level Designer at Neowiz, the developer specified that it’s looking for candidates who have experience with open-world games. Not only are potential hires asked to have played a wide variety of open-world titles, but it’s preferred that candidates also have a history in developing titles like this. Elsewhere in the listing, it was specifically mentioned that this role is tied to Lies of P 2, or whatever the official name of this sequel will end up becoming.

**Spoilers for the end of Lies of P are mentioned beyond this point.**

For those who finished Lies of P, it seems pretty clear where Neowiz is trying to take the series next. In the game’s final cutscene, the character Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz is briefly mentioned. While it’s not known exactly how the world of Lies of P, which is rooted in the lore of Pinnochio, will end up clashing with Oz, it’s clear that this locale is likely where the sequel will be set. To that end, Neowiz seems interested in making Oz an area players can traverse at their own free will. Whether or not this will be a good direction for the series remains to be seen, but it definitely suggests that the sequel will be quite a departure from the first entry.

[H/T T4G via Reddit]