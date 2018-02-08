Life is Strange: Before the Storm Bonus Episode Coming Soon

If you’re like me, you’re still feeling the loss of completing the Life is Strange prequel Before the Storm. Good news for those missing the original duo seen with Max and Chloe, because Square Enix has finally released when we’ll get getting that farewell bonus episode with Chloe’s original voice actress returning to reprise her role one last time.

The team officially revealed the release date with a brand new trailer showcasing both the game itself and the voices behind the characters we love. Take a look at the footage below:

This young Chloe is much more innocent – her best friend is still around. Farewell will release March 6. #LifeisStrange #BeforetheStorm pic.twitter.com/ITGVXSMFqn — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) February 7, 2018

Fans immediately lost their minds, and we can’t help but to be excited right along with them

i just want a happy ending with chloe, rachel and max together pic.twitter.com/WfHwAgx06A — bia (@buteracuddly) February 7, 2018

There were tons of hilarious and heartwarming reactions, and that’s such a testament to how powerful this series is.

If you haven’t checked out the prequel yet centering around a younger Chloe Price and Rachel Amber, here’s what you need to know:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise.

You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

