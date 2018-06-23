Life Is Strange Spin-Off Captain Spirit Coming Later This Month For Free

While we won’t be getting an actual Life Is Strange sequel anytime soon, we are getting a fun little spin-off adventure that will keep us busy in the meantime. And what’s more, it’ll be free.

Square Enix and DONTNOD announced yesterday during the Xbox press conference that it will be releasing the side adventure Life Is Strange: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit on June 26. And what’s more, it’ll be free for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will involve a self-contained story that follows an adventurous 10-year old boy named Chris, who sees himself as a superhero. His dad doesn’t think that way, but that doesn’t stop the boy from using his vivid imagination.

“Over the past few years, ever since the release of the first game, DONTNOD have been quietly working on the next mainline entry in the Life is Strange universe,” the company noted in a social post. “During this time we not only observed what these games truly meant to our fans, but we also put that in the context of what the series means to us and our ambitions for it.

“For us, Life is Strange is so much more than a single set of characters, places, themes or scenarios — Life is Strange is an entire universe of storytelling founded upon relatable characters facing real world issues, but always with ‘a twist of the strange’ and we have many more stories we want to tell. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is the first step towards showing you the true potential of Life is Strange, and the possibilities of a diverse universe filled with interesting characters and stories to tell.”

That said, while it’s not a full-on sequel to Life Is Strange, it does hint at one, as it can “give you glimpse into Life is Strange 2‘s brand-new story… but only if you’re clever enough to piece the clues together.” Ooh.

You can check out the trailer above and play Life Is Strange: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit on June 26 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Again, it’s free, so it doesn’t hurt to see what it’s about.