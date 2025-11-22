Little Nightmares 3 Update Makes Several Improvements on PS5, PS4

Little Nightmares 3 launched on October 10th, 2025. Not only is it the first game in the series with co-op play, but LN3 was also the first Little Nightmares game not made by Tarsier Studios. The team has moved on to a new project, so Bandai Namco brought in horror experts Supermassive Games to lead development. Unfortunately, Little Nightmares 3 didn’t quite hit as hard as the first two games, but Supermassive and Bandai Namco are committed to ironing out the kinks. Recently, the team dropped the November update, which improves LN3 on every console but has a slight PlayStation focus.

The November Update in Little Nightmares 3 is aimed at fixing areas Supermassive and Bandai Namco have seen players complaining about. That includes an important stability fix for PlayStation consoles. Little Nightmares 3 struggled at times on the hardware, so this should iron out those issues. PC players who use Intel XeSS 2.0 should also notice improved performance.

That’s not all, of course, there are a few updates to gameplay and progression, most notably an update to your AI partner’s behavior and stability. You’ll also notice improved enemy pathing, making stealth sequences a bit easier, and some key changes to audio. Plus, there are several UI fixes, including quite a few updates to the menus on specific displays to make Little Nightmares 3 more playable across different setups.

The most important updates might be what the team has done with multiplayer. After all, that’s the biggest gimmick of Little Nightmares 3, and it needs to be as stable as possible. Thankfully, this update takes a few steps to fix some of the issues plaguing LN3. That includes improved synchronization between online players and better co-op progression. You shouldn’t run into instances of puzzle desyncs with your friends during online play.

To see the full list of everything that’s changed with the November Update in Little Nightmares 3, you can view the full patch notes below. It’s out now on most platforms and will launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on November 27th, 2025.

Platform Performance & Stability

Improved PC’s Performance & Compatibility with Intel XeSS 2.0.

Fixed stability issues on PlayStation hardware.

Gameplay & Progression

Improved AI Playpal behavior and stability.

Smoothed out puzzle flow and object interactions.

Logic Blockers Resolved.

Enemies & Antagonists

Fixed enemy pathing, collision, and animation issues during chase and stealth sequences.

Improved behavior of Mini Kin, Kin, Hypnotist’s hand, and Supervisor.

Multiplayer & Online

Improved synchronization between host & client during animations and interactions.

Fixed co-op progression issues and desyncs in puzzles and chase sequences.

Audio & Visuals

Polished animations, camera transitions, and end screen visuals.

Fixed sound and rendering issues across platforms.

Improved room transitions and overall audio-visual stability.

Achievements & Trophies

Fixed achievement unlocking conditions to ensure proper tracking.

UI & UX

Enhanced menus, fonts, and language support.

Fixed various display and input issues across platforms.

Enhanced overall interface clarity and responsiveness.

