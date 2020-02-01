Lord of the Rings TV Show Writer Wants to Make Dishonored Series

Gennifer Hutchison, the writer and executive producer who’s working on Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings series has another project she’d like to take on: A Dishonored TV series. Hutchison shared an unprompted tweet with her followers this week expressing interest in writing the series, and judging from the reactions to the tweet, other people want that to happen as well. They’ve also already got their ideas of who should play the main characters, whoever those would end up being.

Hutchison tweeted about the video game adaptation that’s on her wish list this week and was immediately met to a positive response from people who wanted to see the world of Bethesda’s Dishonored come to life in a new way. There’s of course been no confirmation of such a series actually happening, but people are here for it if it ever did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears as though Dishonored isn’t the only adaptation she’d like to write either since she said she’s “got a list” when The Order writer Rachel Langer joked about writing a BioShock series and adapting other properties.

Let me write a Dishonored TV series, you cowards. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) January 28, 2020

I’ve got a list! — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) January 28, 2020

The Dishonored series is a collection of games made by Bethesda and Arkane Studios that consists mainly of Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and the Dishonored: Death of the Outsider expansion. It’s got a strong fanbase behind it with its fantasy world that’s filled with supernatural powers, assassinations, and deceit, so the foundation is already laid there for what could be an intriguing TV series.

Hutchison’s past credits include work on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Strain, but the current big project the writer is working on is Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series. We learned not long ago what the main cast of the Lord of the Rings series looked like following numerous rumors and reports about who would be involved with the show, though it still hasn’t been confirmed which roles these actors are attached to.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is set to be in production this year with a 2021 release timeframe. It doesn’t have a title yet, but you can expect to find it on Amazon Prime whenever it’s released. It’s already been renewed for a second season.