Lost Ark Players Get a Week of Free Loot

The free-to-play Lost Ark occasionally doles out some free loot for players to claim just for being around, and this week, it’s doing so once more with a couple days of free rewards announced just recently. Starting on April 14th and running for a week afterwards until April 21st, players will be able to claim various rewards including different chest variants as well as other resources to help them along their journeys. Those rewards are only available during that week, however, so those who want them will have to claim them before the event period expires.

The rewards in question were detailed in the Lost Ark weekly update post over on the game’s forums. Lost Ark devs said that the game would have to be brought offline for maintenance on April 14th, but the time during which that was planned has already come and gone. The downtime did last a while though with servers off in the meantime, but now that that’s over, you can claim your loot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These items below are being given out from now until April 21st, so claim them while you can.

Lost Ark Free Rewards

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest x 5

Battle Items Chest x3

Phoenix Plume x 30

Fusion Material Selection Chest x 2

Leap’s Essence x 3

Una’s Tasks [Daily] Instant Completion Pass x 5

Besides the period of maintenance and the free stuff detailed above, there wasn’t much to speak of this week in the Lost Ark world. That’s perhaps due to the fact that the devs are still working on the next big update that’s coming soon which will add one new class and more content to the game. That announcement was shared whenever the roadmap was revealed to show off what’s coming to the game in the next two months. Lost Ark creators Smilegate RPG did warn, however, that not everything on the roadmap is guaranteed to ship in May, but April’s releases should be locked in by now.

Lost Ark’s free loot will only be around for a while this time, so claim it while you can.