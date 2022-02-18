Charlie Day Confirms Interest in Starring in a Luigi’s Mansion Movie (Exclusive)

Charlie Day has had an illustrious career, most notably for his role as Paddy’s Pub’s resident rat catcher Charlie in the television series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. With Day having major roles in films such as Pacific Rim, Horrible Bosses, Fist Fight, and more, the actor is set to step into a new universe from Nintendo with the upcoming animated Super Mario movie where he will play the role of Mario’s brother, Luigi. In an exclusive interview with Day, we here at Comicbook.com discussed the possibility of him starring in a Luigi’s Mansion movie.

For those who might not be familiar with the Luigi’s Mansion games, they see Mario’s brother Luigi venturing into haunted locales and strapping on a ghost-hunting device that is quite similar to that of the Ghostbusters, but looking to suck up specters with a vacuum rather than blasting out proton streams. The latest iteration of this spooky story arrived on the Nintendo Switch via Luigi’s Mansion 3, which once again sees Mario’s brother returning to the starring role to hunt ghosts while his friends and family have been kidnapped by supernatural beings.

While a Luigi’s Mansion movie is far from confirmed at this point, Day was more than willing to share his desire to get his own animated starring role, with the hilarious actor recently recording his live for the upcoming Super Mario movie:

“Yeah, my son was just playing Luigi’s Mansion the other day on his Switch. Look, I’m thrilled to get the opportunity, I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers as did everyone I know so, we’ll see! It’s like anything else in life, I’ll go if I’m invited!’

Other actors that will be a part of the Mario movie from Illumination Entertainment include Chris Pratt as the titular plumber, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong to name a few.

If you want to hear more from Charlie Day on his Mountain Dew advertisements, role as Charlie in It's Always Sunny, and his interest in becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, feel free to watch the video at the top of this write-up for more!

