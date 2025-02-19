Madden 25 Gets New Update as Support Begins to Wind Down

EA Sports has released a new update for Madden 25 today as support for the game begins to wind down. With the NFL season having recently reached its conclusion, EA is naturally starting to turn its attention to Madden 26, which will be out later this year. Prior to that time, though, support for Madden 25 hasn’t come to an end as Season 6 has today kicked off.

With the NFL Draft around the corner, much of this new update for Madden 25 looks to bring new Ultimate Team additions tied to the Combine. EA is also taking the opportunity to add new X-Factor abilities to NFL players who had great seasons throughout 2024. Conversely, it’s also downgrading previous X-Factor and Superstars who underwhelmed this year. As a result, the meta of Madden 25 has shifted in a somewhat sizable manner with this patch, especially for those who play with live rosters.

If you’d like to see all of the tweaks made with this new Madden 25 update, you can find the changed attached below.

Superstars and X-Factors