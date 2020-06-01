Madden NFL 21 Fans Support EA's Decision to Postpone First Look

Madden NFL fans support EA’s decision to postpone its first look at Madden 21. Monday was supposed to be a big day for the developer as they unveiled the first look at this year’s installment of the popular football game. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled to be the cover athlete and a legion of NFL fans is going to have to wait to see what kinds of gameplay tweaks are on deck for the legacy franchise. But, these gridiron fans don’t sound too upset about the prospect of having to wait longer for their football fix. With the protests taking place all over the United States this weekend, EA opted to take a break for a second and reconvene. The players seem to be saying take as much time as you need because there are serious issues to discuss.

“Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we’re not going to do that now. We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners,” the statement reads. “Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world. We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

According to the press release from EA Sports, you have to buy your copy of Madden 21 by a certain time, and you have another set frame of time to upgrade your system to the Xbox Series X. To receive a free copy for the new console, you must purchase your copy of Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31st, and you have to upgrade to the Series X by March 31, 2021. In other words, if you wait until Christmas to get Madden, you've got about three months to upgrade your copy for the new system.

“The development teams at EA are always pushing the envelope to leverage new technology in exciting ways that benefit their fans and we’re thrilled by the work they’ve done in optimizing Madden NFL 21 for Xbox Series X,” Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Partnerships and Business Development said when the trailer dropped. “We’re delighted to be partners as we usher in the next generation of gaming.”

At this time, a release date for Madden NFL 21 hasn't yet been revealed. EA Sports hasn't officially shared the cover art either. That will probably change soon.

