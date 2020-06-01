Madden NFL 21 Fans Support EA's Decision to Postpone First Look
Madden NFL fans support EA’s decision to postpone its first look at Madden 21. Monday was supposed to be a big day for the developer as they unveiled the first look at this year’s installment of the popular football game. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled to be the cover athlete and a legion of NFL fans is going to have to wait to see what kinds of gameplay tweaks are on deck for the legacy franchise. But, these gridiron fans don’t sound too upset about the prospect of having to wait longer for their football fix. With the protests taking place all over the United States this weekend, EA opted to take a break for a second and reconvene. The players seem to be saying take as much time as you need because there are serious issues to discuss.
“Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we’re not going to do that now. We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners,” the statement reads. “Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world. We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”
An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB— Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020
According to the press release from EA Sports, you have to buy your copy of Madden 21 by a certain time, and you have another set frame of time to upgrade your system to the Xbox Series X. To receive a free copy for the new console, you must purchase your copy of Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31st, and you have to upgrade to the Series X by March 31, 2021. In other words, if you wait until Christmas to get Madden, you've got about three months to upgrade your copy for the new system.
“The development teams at EA are always pushing the envelope to leverage new technology in exciting ways that benefit their fans and we’re thrilled by the work they’ve done in optimizing Madden NFL 21 for Xbox Series X,” Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Partnerships and Business Development said when the trailer dropped. “We’re delighted to be partners as we usher in the next generation of gaming.”
At this time, a release date for Madden NFL 21 hasn't yet been revealed. EA Sports hasn't officially shared the cover art either. That will probably change soon.
Do you agree with EA’s decision here? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions:
Community discussion
We don't need a distraction right now. We need to pay attention.— 🔴Live | Mills (@MillsTwitch) May 31, 2020
There's a lot going on
Can you people shut up? If you can't see that this is bigger than some video game then you need to take a serious look at yourself in the mirror. Especially since you guys came under all of their posts talking about how much you hate the game anyway.— Brandon Cosby 🧀×⚡×😈×🐴 (@BrandonCosby6) May 31, 2020
W
Okay ....you guys actually got a W ....for once.— MT Seller/challenge grinder (@mtplug_grinder) May 31, 2020
Perspective
Imagine thinking video games are the most important thing in the world. Get a life.— Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) May 31, 2020
People understand
Not what I wanted to hear but I understand why you should do this it’s okay ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #BlackLivesMatter— ITS_DOM_MOM (@Mahomes1501) May 31, 2020
Pro weighing in
👏🏽👏🏽— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) May 31, 2020
Time and a place
Like professor oak once said:
"There's a time and place for everything''
And EA clearly got that message by not announcing a new game when the streets are on fire with (Rightfully) angry people..— DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) May 31, 2020
Some respect
May 31, 2020
Offering congrats
This may be the best move EA has made. Well done.— LondonJ (@jguilbeault) May 31, 2020
3 months to release everyone
There are bigger things in this world to be worrying about right now other than Madden. Everyone needs to chill its not like the game was coming out tomorrow we still have three more months before the game is even out.— ℝ𝕒𝕞𝕩𝕤𝕪 𓅓 (@Ramxsy) May 31, 2020
