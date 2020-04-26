Madden NFL 21 Cover Athlete Lamar Jackson Says He's Not Afraid of the Madden Curse

✖

In case you missed it, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he was on the cover of Madden NFL 21 late last week, and while fans might be concerned about the Madden Curse, it would appear that Jackson himself is not. In fact, it would seem that Jackson hopes that his being on the cover will start a trend for a new, better curse.

In addition to describing being on the cover as a dream of his since he was a kid, Jackson also said that if there's a curse, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had it, then it's the sort of curse he actually wants. "Patrick Mahomes is on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP," Jackson told reporters last week. "I want that curse. I hope that's a curse."

Patrick Mahomes, if you're not familiar, featured on the cover of Madden NFL 20, the most recent entry. As Jackson said, Mahomes went on to win MVP, ostensibly shaking the Madden Curse everyone is always so worried about. It is also worth noting here that EA, the folks that develop and publish Madden, has not actually announced the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21, though it certainly seems like an official announcement revealing Jackson as, in fact, appearing on the cover will come at some point in the future.

What do you think about Jackson as cover athlete for Madden NFL 21? Are you at all concerned about the Madden Curse? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Madden NFL 20 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's unclear when, exactly, Jackson might officially be revealed as the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Madden franchise right here.

Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.