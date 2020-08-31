Madden NFL 21 Releases Patch Notes for Current and Upcoming Title Updates

✖

EA has released patch notes for last week's Madden NFL 21 Title Update 2, as well as notes for the upcoming Title Update 3, which will release sometime around the start of the NFL season. Some fans have been unhappy with Madden NFL 21 thus far, pointing out a number of bugs, as well as the game's similarity to previous releases. These new patches won't do anything about the latter, but they should help with the various bugs in the game, making for a tighter overall product. The full patch notes from EA for both Title Updates can be found below.

Last Friday (8/28) Launch Day Updates

Face of the Franchise

Resolved an issue in Face of the Franchise Legacy where the Player Archetype players chosen in certain sequences did not follow them into the NFL



A number of soft-locks were fixed



Resolved a very rare issue where the user’s avatar skin tone wasn’t always carrying over into NFL scenes



Resolved a rare issue where there was no season game in one of the storylines



Fixed a rare visual bug where the coach’s head texture wasn’t loading correctly

Madden Ultimate Team

Fixed an issue where users were experiencing long load-times when entering or leaving sub-menus

Superstar KO

Replaced a placeholder model for a coach in Superstar KO: Backyard Heroes

Content Updates

Buffalo Bills stadium name updated



Washington team rebranding elements



Addressed an issue with uniform geometry

General Stability Fixes (Crashes/Desyncs)

Upcoming Title Update #3

Gameplay Updates:

Pass Rush

Fix to an issue preventing defenders in contain from staying in contain when being blocked by a running back in the backfield. The rusher will keep their contain behavior when blocked by any blocker on the line or in the backfield



Fix to an issue causing the initial pass-rush move of contain players to take them to the inside gap instead of their assigned outside gap.



Addition of logic to support QB Contain vs. play-action passing plays



Fix to ‘On-Field Trainer’ issues related to pass rush



Addition of logic so that defenders without the Strip Specialist Ability will no longer cause fumbles on QBs standing in the Pocket with Normal Sack animations on Competitive game-style only. Only defenders with the Strip Specialist ability will be able to force a fumble on a QB standing in the Pocket on Competitive.

Defensive Coverage

Fix to an issue when using motion in a Twins/Slot formation vs. Nickel/Dime/Dollar defenses, defenders inappropriately swap assignments, leaving the receiver uncovered



Addition of logic to Cover 4 Quarters to better handle plays like PA Crossers



Fix to an issue preventing defenders in press-alignment from backpedaling appropriately



Fix to an alignment issue when flipping Nickel 2-4-5 SS Reno Zone

Tackling

Fix to some tackling issues sometimes preventing tackle animations from triggering vs. Juke and Jurdle moves



Fix to an issue causing a receiver to warp up off the ground into a tackle during a possession catch



Fix to an issue causing the QB to not react after throwing an INT while being hit by a defender



Fix to an issue allowing ball carriers to fake-out defenders behind them when using the Spin Move

Throw Out of Sack

Addition of new logic for when a defender is hitting a QB on his throwing arm the QB will no longer be able to throw the ball. The QB will be forced to tuck the ball or the ball will be fumbled



Increase to the fumble chance for QBs throwing out of a sack that are hit significantly before they have started their forward arm movement. The greater the Defender’s Tackle vs Quarterback’s Strength rating discrepancy is in favor of the defender, the higher the fumble chance



Fix to a throw out of Sack animation where the ball was not getting released by the Quarterback



DEV NOTE: Our goal with the Throw Out Of Sack Improvements was to provide more balance to this new feature that has a significant impact on Gameplay. There is more risk to trying to throw the ball every time a defender is close to the passer. Now it is upon the user to make sure they have started the pass in time or else a defender will be able to force a fumble when they are hit before the arm has started going forward. We have also ensured that when you do start the pass in time, you get the ball off appropriately with the correct distance and accuracy

Blocking

Fix to an issue preventing the left tackle from blocking the correct defender when running HB Zone Weak plays against Nickel 3-3-5



Fix to an issue with graphical distortion occasionally being displayed over blocker-resistance bars

General Fixes

Tuning to RAC-catch win-chances to reduce frequency of low-rated coverage defenders getting catch-knockouts vs. higher-rated receivers



Fix to an issue where Hitting RT/R2 + A/X at the snap would sometimes result in the Quarterback instantly throwing to the A/X Receiver



Tuning to give user control a little sooner after an interception



Fix to an issue causing Quarterbacks to use drastic turns on subtle movements



Fix to the run-speed for ball carriers on Triple Option and Speed Option, allowing sprint speed earlier



Tuning some celebration animation issues to clean up some minor hitching



Tuning to QB’s front elbow when inside the pocket to improve visual quality

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Improvements to the speed in the menus of Madden Ultimate Team and returning from game modes

Improvements the speed when interacting with your players and items including upgrades

Address an issue where items in the lineup screen would initially show as 50/50

Numerous miscellaneous improvements to MUT Menu UI

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fix to an issue with users selecting “Let Fate Decide” option when getting drafted

Fix to an issue with the user’s difficulty setting reverting to Rookie after every game

Franchise Updates:

Tuning X-Factor abilities for users who select the “Active Roster” option when starting a new Franchise save.

The next franchise update blog will be released around the start of the NFL season and will outline current plans and target timing for the first of three planned franchise mode updates for Madden NFL 21

The Yard Updates:

Addition of "Frienderboards" to The Yard

These are leaderboards populated by your friends list that will display the Highest Score per event

Addition of a pop-up to remind those playing VS CPU events that they need a full group to play

When a user is offensive captain, control will now default to the QB even if their CAP is in another position group

Fix to an issue where location icons may not appear

Fix to an issue where full list of house rules may not appear

Fix to an issue where users may erroneously see "Finding Teammates" after leaving a session

Fix to an issue where Coach Cam always showed a CAP as being QB #12.

Fix to the pass leading for the Slot receiver’s Drag Wheel Route in Crossfire

Fix to a minor camera issue where the view was blocked by objects

Fix to an issue allowing an extra play after a fumble that went out of bounds on the last play of the game

Fix to an ‘On-Field Trainer’ issue displaying "Flick" above the ball carrier after catching a pass

Online stability improvements

General menu and interface improvements

All in all, it seems like there will be a lot of changes to the game in the next few weeks! The NFL 2020 season is set to start on September 10th, so Title Update 3 should release close to that date. Time will tell if the changes will have a positive impact on the game's overall reception.

Madden NFL 21 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Madden NFL 21? Have you encountered any of the bugs listed? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.