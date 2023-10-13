Madden NFL 24 Week 5 Roster Update Will Please San Francisco 49ers Fans

We're five weeks deep into the NFL season, and teams are starting to emerge as real contenders. The San Francisco 49ers, in particular, have been absolutely dominant to start the season. Not only is the team undefeated but it also has the highest point differential by a significant margin. Madden NFL 24's Week 5 roster update reflects that with big boosts for several of the most important players in San Francisco. Of course, that doesn't mean they're the only big movers this week, as several players stood out from the crowd (for reasons good and bad) last week and have had their ratings updated accordingly. Here's a look at the biggest risers and fallers in Madden NFL 24's Week 5 roster update.

Madden NFL 24 Week 5's Biggest Risers

As mentioned, the 49ers are the big winners this week. Not only is Nick Bosa back up to 98 OVR after taking a hit last week, but Fred Warner is now the top-rated middle linebacker in Madden NFL 24. Plus, quarterback Brock Purdy (an early candidate for MVP), is finally into the 80s after getting a +3 boost. It's also nice to see Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane up into the 80s as well, given how explosive he's been all season. Here are the biggest risers this week:

RE Nick Bosa – 98 OVR (+1)

LOLB T.J. Watt – 97 OVR (+1)

MLB Fred Warner – 96 OVR (+1)

MLB Roquan Smith – 95 OVR (+1)

C Jason Kelce – 93 OVR (+1)

CB Marshon Lattimore – 93 OVR (+2)

MLB Demario Davis – 92 OVR (+2)

WR Ja'Marr Chase – 92 OVR (+1)

C Frank Ragnow – 91 OVR (+1)

FS Tyrann Mathieu – 91 OVR (+1)

CB Denzel Ward – 90 OVR (+2)

CB Trent McDuffie – 84 OVR (+2)

QB Brock Purdy – 82 OVR (+3)

CB Daron Bland – 81 OVR (+2)

HB De'Von Achane – 81 OVR (+2)

C Erik McCoy – 81 OVR (+2)

Madden NFL 24 Week 5's Biggest Fallers

On the other side of the coin, we have the biggest fallers. Dallas Cowboys fans will probably want to avert their eyes from this list. Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott all get hit with downgrades this week. New England Patriots outside linebacker got the biggest hit with a +4 downgrade. That's pretty harsh, but the Pats have been pretty atrocious so far this season. Here are the biggest fallers in Week 5:

RE Micah Parsons – 97 OVR (-1)

CB Jalen Ramsey – 96 OVR (-1)

TE Mark Andrews – 94 OVR (-1)

HB Josh Jacobs – 92 OVR (-2)

WR Terry McLaurin – 92 OVR (-1)

WR CeeDee Lamb – 91 OVR (-1)

CB Marlon Humphrey – 91 OVR (-2)

C Creed Humphrey – 90 OVR (-1)

CB Stephen Gilmore – 88 OVR (-2)

QB Dak Prescott – 85 OVR (-2)

LG Elgton Jenkins – 85 OVR (-2)

CB Jamel Dean – 82 OVR (-2)

CB Patrick Peterson – 82 OVR (-2)

LOLB Josh Uche – 78 OVR (-4)

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.