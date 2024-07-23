New Madden NFL 25 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Updated Hit Stick and Boom Tech

Madden NFL 25 is gearing up to launch next month, which means developer Electronic Arts is slowly starting to reveal more about what fans can expect from the next game in the long-running franchise. Recently, we got our first look at gameplay in Madden NFL 25, but today’s new trailer features nearly seven minutes of footage showing off all the new gameplay details in great detail. Of course, it’s impossible to know how good these new features will feel until we get our hands on the sticks, but seeing things like Boom Tech and the revamped Hit Stick in action should excite fans of Madden NFL 25.

Because this year’s version of Madden is the twentieth anniversary of the Hit Stick, it’s no surprise to see EA focus heavily on defense in Madden NFL 25. The new trailer leads with a presentation of the new “physics-based” tackling. Before old-head Madden fans get excited, this year’s version is using the Frostbite engine, which means everything is still largely based on animations. However, the developers claim that each tackle animation can now produce “countless results” based on factors like momentum, size, and strength. To some degree, it sounds like a lot of the usual jargon EA says every year, but the proof will be in the on-field gameplay when Madden 25 launches.

One thing that does stand out is the revamped Hit Stick. EA has now made it timing-based, meaning you’ll need to properly time your Hit Stick if you want to get the most out of it. That should introduce a slight skill gap with the mechanic, which is always a welcome addition for more competitive players. The team is also adding a new Defensive Switch Stick that will hopefully address the many issues players run into when switching players during a play.

Of course, improvements aren’t only coming on the defensive side of the ball. The developers spent some time in the trailer going over changes to the offensive line’s protection abilities and looking at all of the new catch types the team has added. Finally, the team has introduced new animations for superstar players, making stud players look even more like their real-world counterparts.

Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you purchase the Deluxe Edition, you can jump in a few days early on August 13th.