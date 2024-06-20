Madden NFL 25 Reveal Trailer Gives Players First Look at Boom Tech in Action

Late last week, developer Electronic Arts finally started revealing details about Madden NFL 25. We learned that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is going to be the cover athlete for this year's version of the game, marking the first time a non-quarterback has been given that honor since Madden NFL 19 launched in 2018. The team also revealed some of the gameplay and mode changes coming later this year, but only in written form. Until today, we haven't seen Madden NFL 25 in action, which is the most important step for most fans. Fortunately, EA shared the first gameplay reveal for Madden NFL 25 earlier today, highlighting all of the new changes players can expect with the new Boom Tech feature.

Madden NFL 25 Reveal Trailer Introduces Boom Tech

The biggest feature Madden NFL 25 is touting for this season's gameplay is Boom Tech. Electronic Arts calls it "the next level" of its FieldSense technology that the developers introduced when Madden came to next-gen consoles. Boom Tech will introduce physics-based tackling, which will hopefully cut down on some of the annoying animation-based tackling we've seen in the past. For this reveal trailer, the new hit system looks great, but it's smart to wait until the game is widely available and can be put through its paces before assuming that Electronic Arts has truly taken that next step.

The reveal trailer also highlights some of the new catches and ball carrier moves players can use in Madden NFL 25. One catch by Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson at around the 32-second mark is downright jaw-dropping. Hopefully, pulling off acrobatic stunts like that will be used sparingly to keep the on-field action more true-to-life. This is a football simulation, after all. That said, seeing outstanding moves like that from time to time will certainly make Madden NFL 25 even more exciting.

Of course, this reveal is only the beginning of new videos from the Madden team. We'll likely see at least a few more gameplay reveals over the next few months leading up to Madden NFL 25's release on August 16th. The game will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, though it's worth remembering that Boom Tech (and FieldSense) is only available on next-gen consoles and PCs. You can also jump in three days early if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition or pick up the MVP Bundle which includes the Deluxe Edition for Madden NFL 25 and EA Sports College Football 25.