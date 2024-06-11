Madden NFL 25 Cover Athlete, Release Date Revealed

Madden NFL 25 has officially been announced. Many wondered if developer Electronic Arts would change the usual naming scheme considering it technically released Madden NFL 25 in 2015 to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary, but that's not the case. That's not the only big reveal involving Madden NFL 25 because Electronic Arts has also given players a few important details about the upcoming football sim. Not only did the team reveal the cover athlete for the next Madden, but we also learned the official release date. Plus, the team announced everything players will get with all three editions of Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 Cover Athlete

(Photo: EA Sports)

As you've likely already noticed, the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25 is San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. Interestingly, this is the first time since Madden NFL 19 that a non-quarterback has been featured on the standard cover for a game in the franchise. It's also the first time since the original Madden NFL 25 that a running back has been the cover athlete. That said, McCaffrey is a very different player compared to Adrian Peterson from 2014's cover. The 49ers' back is a prototype for the modern version of the position, making himself one of the game's best all-purpose players. In addition to learning about McCaffrey, the team also revealed the release date and different editions.

Madden NFL 25 Release Date and Editions

Madden NFL 25 will officially launch on August 16th. That's exactly in line with last year's release date, so nothing has changed on that front. The team is also bringing back early access if you purchase either of the special editions. Those get you three days of early access in addition to several other goodies. The Deluxe Edition also gets players 4,600 Madden Points and much more. Meanwhile, the MVP bundle, which was detailed when College Football 25 was revealed, includes every benefit for both of EA's upcoming football games.

Unfortunately, the team didn't reveal any gameplay or mode details. However, if Madden NFL 25 follows a similar timeframe to the College Football 25 reveal, we'll likely hear more about those key details relatively soon. Hopefully, the gameplay reveal is as in-depth as what we saw with CF25.

Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you can get three days of early access if you preorder one of the special editions.