Mafia: Definitive Edition Update Adds Noir Mode

Mafia: Definitive Edition has received its first update since the remake's release last month. The game's free update brings with it an all-new Noir Mode, allowing players to enjoy Mafia in black-and-white, with added "film grain effects" intended to capture the spirit of the movie genre. Noir Mode won't have any impact on the gameplay, but it should be an exciting addition for those looking for a new way to experience the story. In addition to Noir Mode, the new update has also added a number of different options for the game's HUD. Full patch notes from 2K Games can be found below:

General Updates

Custom HUD Options – Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot: Switch the in-world main objective marker on/off. Switch mini-map enemy markers on/off on all difficulty settings. (Previously enemy markers were always on outside of Classic Mode.) Switch navigation features like turn-by-turn instructions and the mini-map GPS on/off. Enable the new Minimal HUD mode to hide HUD elements including the mini-map, the speedometer, and objective text while playing.

– Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot: Noir Mode – Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition‘s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen.

– Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition‘s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen. Free Ride Content – Now that you’re off to the races and enjoying Free Ride mode, depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode. We’ll leave the specifics for you to discover and hope you fare well in Lost Heaven. Fixes Addressed a reported issue that sometimes prevented the correct vehicles from unlocking in the player garage upon completion of the optional Lucas Bertone missions. Players who have completed these missions should find the correct vehicles in their garage the next time they start the game.

Addressed a reported concern that a special assassination animation sometimes wasn’t triggering correctly during the mission “The Saint and The Sinner.”

Addressed a reported concern that certain cinematics would occasionally show a black screen.

Released last month, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of the original Mafia game. Building on the 2002 original, the remake added new dialogue, new story elements, and a re-recorded soundtrack. Set during the prohibition era of the 1930s, the game puts players in the role of Thomas "Tommy" Angelo, a taxi cab driver that becomes involved with the Salieri crime family. The game's storyline evokes a number of classic gangster films, so the Noir Mode update seems rather fitting!

Mafia: Definitive Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Mafia: Definitive Edition? Do you plan on playing the game in Noir Mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!