Magic: The Gathering Reveals 2020 Release Slate Details

Magic: The Gathering will explore fan-favorite planes and introduce a brand new one with its 2020 standard set releases. Magic‘s head designer, Mark Rosewater, revealed four upcoming 2020 sets today during a stream on Magic’s Twitch channel. They include returns to the planes of Theros of Zendikar.

The first 2020 Magic: the Gathering set is Theros: Beyond Death. Theros is the plane inspired by Greek mythology that was introduced in the 2013-2014 Theros block of sets, which consisted of Theros, Born of the Gods, and Journey Into Nyx. Theros is ruled by a pantheon of gods. Mortals live in perpetual fear of the gods and their wanton whims. The plane is home to minotaurs, giants, sea creatures, sirens, and heroes.

The second Magic: The Gathering set of 2020 is Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths. Ikoria is a brand new plane in the Magic multiverse. Rosewater said that it is the plane of monsters and that players will be able to make their own monsters with cards from the set.

Then comes the annual Magic: The Gathering Core Set. Core 2021 will focus on Teferi, the time-manipulating planeswalker and hero of Dominaria, Magic‘s original home plane. Core 2020 focused on Chandra Nalaar and she received multiple Planeswalkers cards at different rarities in the set. Perhaps Teferi will get the same treatment in Core 2021.

The final set of 2020, which will usher in a new Standard rotation, is Zendikar Rising, a return to the shattered plane of adventure that debuted in the original Zendikar block of sets in 2009-2010 (Zendikar, Worldwake, Rise of the Eldrazi). Magic revisited the setting in a sequel block in 2015-2016 (Battle for Zendikar, Oath of the Gatewatch). The plane is home to races of humans, elves, vampires, kor, and merfolk. The plane was nearly destroyed when the Eldrazi — otherworldly titans of immense scale — destroyed two of the planes continents. The efforts of the Gatewatch stopped the rampage and the survivors are struggling to restore the plane to life.

The new Standard cycle kicks off with the 2019 rotation this October, with the release Throne of Eldraine. The set introduces the new plane of Eldraine, which is inspired by fairytales and Arthurian legends. Its release will also mark the end of Magic: The Gathering Arena’s beta test. Players can now play with and earn Throne of Eldraine cards a month ahead of their official release in a special Throne of Eldraine Brawl event in the game.

