Magic: The Gathering's Next Set Will Use Dungeons & Dragons' Undead Fetus God

Details are starting to emerge about Magic: The Gathering's next set, including the inclusion of one disturbing Dungeons & Dragons monster. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release the "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set, which uses numerous characters, monsters, and locations from Dungeons & Dragons. Notably, the set will introduce a new "Dungeon" mechanic that gives players extra abilities and perks whenever they "venture into the dungeon." The dungeons themselves are represented by a sideboard card with several branching routes.

One of these dungeons is the infamous Tomb of Annihilation, which was at the center of an adventure of the same name released back in 2017. While the other two dungeons previewed in "Adventures of the Forgotten Realms" provide players with different benefits, the Tomb of Annihilation forces all players to discard or sacrifice cards or lose life. The reward for the player delving into the Tomb of Annihilation is an appropriately gross one, as the final room allows them to summon The Atropal as a legendary 4/4 black God Horror creature token with deathtouch.

The atropal is one of Dungeons & Dragons' more grotesque creatures. It's an undead immortal abomination that resembles an overgrown and rotting fetus. The creation of an atropal is unclear, but the creatures were dangerous and powerful threats that had the ability to sap the life force of others and heal other undead creatures. Although incomplete creations, atropals were still highly intelligent and durable, making them a powerful magical foe for even experienced adventurers. One atropal actually appears in the Tomb of Annihilation adventure, as it was placed in the infamous dungeon by the lich Acererak and nourished using the Soulmonger, an artifact that captured the souls of the dead and drained the life of anyone previously resurrected by magic.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will introduce numerous creatures from D&D lore, including beholders, drow, and dragon goddesses. Clearly, Magic: The Gathering designers weren't afraid to make some deep cuts when they built this set, as evidenced by the inclusion of the atropal and it's very thematic deathtouch ability.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released next month.