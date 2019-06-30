Magic: The Gathering Reveals SDCC Exclusive Card Set, Big Announcement Plans

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have announced big plans for Magic: The Gathering at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. On Twitter, Magic head designer Mark Rosewater announced he will host the game’s Comic-Con panel. The panel begins on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The biggest news coming out of that panel will be new details about the fall expansion set codenamed “Archery.” The set will be the first to continue the Magic‘s storyline following the conclusion of years-long Nicol Bolas plot in War of the Spark.

The set will also usher in a new Standard format as the Ixalan, Rivals of Ixalan, Dominaria, and Core Set 2019 sets rotate out. That will leave Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, Core Set 2020, and “Archery” as the only Standard-legal sets.

Wizards has revealed little about “Archery” so far other than that it will introduce a brand new plane to Magic‘s multiverse. It is also said to be a set that the Magic development team has wanted ot make for years but couldn’t find the right time until now. Who knows what other surprises may come from the panel?

SDCC just announced their schedule. I'm doing it solo on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Wizards is also bringing a Magic: The Gathering Comic-Con exclusive card set to the convention. The Dragon’s Endgame set features the four cards representing Nicol Bolas’s God-Eternals from War of the Spark — Rhonas, Bontu, Kefnet, and Oketra. Rounding out the set is Bolas’s own Planeswalker card from War of the Spark, Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God. Each card in the set includes exclusive artwork by Adam Paquette with a special card frame. The set comes with “premium, cinematic packaging” and will sell with limited availability for $99 at the event. Check out images of the cards and the packing below.

Will you be picking up the Dragon’s Endgame set at Comic-Con? What are your hopes for “Archery”? Let us know in the comments.

