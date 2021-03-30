Magic: The Gathering Suspends Work With Artist Accused of Plagiarism

✖

Magic: The Gathering announced that it was "suspending future work" with an artist accursed of plagiarising art used on a recently announced card. Wizards of the Coast announced that it would be suspending its relationship with Jason Felix, a well-known artist who has provided over 150 illustrations for Magic: The Gathering cards, after another artist pointed out that a significant portion of Felix's artwork on the recently announced Crux of Fate seemed to be copied directly off of their fan art. The artist, Kitt Lapena, brought up the similarities on Twitter over the weekend, noting that her drawing of famed dragon Nicol Bolas was identical to the Crux of Fate artwork, save for one portion of the body. The Crux of Fate artwork even matched Lapena's mistaken depiction that Bolas had five fingers instead of four.

Should I be flattered?hehe.But seriously,#MtG has been a major influence that developed my love for making art. (and I've sent application/portfolio many times to WotC.) Now someone told me my art made it into a Card! Ironically,in a somewhat s̷t̷o̷l̷e̷n̷ way #MTGStrixhaven pic.twitter.com/1HvUXOgGZk — 𝚜𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚙𝚎𝚝 (@omgscarypet) March 28, 2021

Once the similarities were pointed out, other Magic: The Gathering fans noted that the Crux of Fate artwork used posing for the dragon Ugin that mirrored the artwork on Ugin, The Spirit Dragon, which was illustrated by Raymond Swanland.

In response to the controversy, Wizards of the Coast posted the following statement on their website: "