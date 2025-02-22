Magic: The Gathering Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Set

It’s an exciting time for fans of both Magic: The Gathering and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The beloved anime franchise recently announced a brand-new series, set after the events of Legend of Korra, and Magic: The Gathering just gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Final Fantasy crossover set. But apparently that wasn’t enough excitement, because Magic: The Gathering had another exciting collab to reveal at MagicCon: Chicago. In a world premiere announcement, Wizards of the Coast unveiled their upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender set of Magic cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new set of ATLA-inspired cards will be based entirely on the original Avatar series from Nickelodeon, so fans needn’t worry about reliving the live action movie or TV series. It’s set to arrive on November 21st, just a few months after the Final Fantasy set hits shelves in June. Wizards isn’t ready to reveal any specific card artwork just yet, but there is a teaser trailer that’s giving the right Avatar: The Last Airbender vibes.

Play video

The trailer features the MTG logo doing some impressive airbending, with the familiar sounds of the show’s original opening in the background. And the caption understood the assignment, as it begins with the well-known line “Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony, but everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.”

What We Know About the Avatar: The Last Airbender x Magic the Gathering Cards

Right now, we don’t know much more about this latest Universes Beyond set except that it’s headed our way in November. Like previous sets, it will be Standard-legal, and it will likely have its own set of mechanics to go along with the world of Avatar, much as the Final Fantasy set brings in Summons of iconic Aeons.

If this new set follows a similar pattern to previous Universes Beyond releases, fans can expect to see a few different products. The release will likely include booster packs, commander decks, and a few collector’s items like gift bundles and more, along with a Starter Set featuring two decks that can be pit against one another. This is true of the upcoming Final Fantasy collaboration, which has previewed the full line of products ahead of the June 21st release.

First look at Final Fantasy inspired Legendary Creature cards

The Avatar: The Last Airbender sets should be available anywhere that sells Magic: The Gathering cards once they release on November 21st. The webpage for the set offers fans the option to sign up for a newsletter to ensure they’ll be reminded when the cards come out. The page currently doesn’t have much info but will likely be updated with a few teasers as Wizards reveals card art and more details about what the set will entail.

This announcement brings us up to the three crossover Magic: The Gathering sets for 2025, as Wizards also previously announced a set based on Marvel Spider-Man. That web-slinging card collection is set to arrive sometime this year, but doesn’t have a confirmed release date. All in all, it’s an exciting (and financially dangerous) time to be a Magic: The Gathering fan who also dabbles in other iconic fandoms.

Will you be picking up the Avatar: The Last Airbender sets when they arrive? Let us know in the comments below!