Marge Simpson Invades ‘Apex Legends’ In Slightly Terrifying Mashup

The hit boxes in Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends have been a topic of concern since the launch of the free-to-play battle royale title. This is especially apparent when it comes to characters like Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Luckily, the devs will be tackling this issue in the near future. That said, one fan has taken it upon themself to turn a particular Apex Legends character into Marge Simpson (you know, from The Simpsons), and the result is nothing short of slightly terrifying.

Reddit user Psinical recently posted their mashup on the Apex Legends subreddit. In it, we see the smoke launcher-wielding, militaristic badass known as Bangalore, but with yellow skin and a very large and in charge blue hairdo. I don’t know if it’s just the stern look of Bangalore, or the fact that she now looks to have spent a bit too long in Caustic’s gas, but the result is sort of haunting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it is a great mashup that seems to totally work, it doesn’t change the fact that it is still kind of creepy. It’s almost like she’s staring into my soul. In any case, could you imagine the hit box that would come with that hair? If we all thought Gibraltar was rocking a large hit box, move on over, pal. The vibrant blue hair will be seen from the other side of the map and will likely have a hit box the size of the map itself.

Naturally, other Apex Legends players couldn’t help but think of what other members of the Simpsons family would fit into the new battle royale game. Of course, many pointed out that Homer would be Gibraltar. Others suggested that Bart would be Mirage, Lisa could possibly be Lifeline, and Ned Flanders himself could be Pathfinder. Needless to say, we see all sorts of crossover potential that will likely remain in the minds of fans.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this mashup? Would Marge Simpson make a fine addition to the Legends roster? Any other characters from the long-running television series that you believe would be a great fit in Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

