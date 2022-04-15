N64’s Mario Golf Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will now have the opportunity to check out Mario Golf, the 14th Nintendo 64 game added to the service. Originally released all the way back in 1999, the game debuted to strong critical acclaim, and now new audiences will get the chance to experience it. The game was developed by Camelot Software, the same team responsible for Mario Tennis, which is also available on the service. Nintendo revealed last week that the game would be added on April 15th, but the company has a tendency to release new games on Nintendo Switch Online a few hours ahead of time.

The Tweet announcing the game’s release can be found embedded below.

Go FORE the win in Mario Golf, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



Tag a friend you’re going to conquer the fairway with in multiplayer mode! pic.twitter.com/yz6wgDMpAr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 15, 2022

The success of Mario Golf in 1999 resulted in a number of follow-up games released on various platforms, including Game Boy Color, GameCube, and Nintendo Switch. However, the N64 version of Mario Golf has a passionate fanbase, and it will be interesting to see how the game holds up after all these years. Newcomers that enjoy the game might be inclined to check out last year’s Mario Golf: Super Rush if they’re looking for something a bit more recent; ComicBook.com’s official review for Super Rush can be found right here.

Nintendo has been adding a new N64 game to the Nintendo Switch Online’s dedicated app on a monthly basis. At this time, it’s unclear what May’s release will be, but Nintendo previously confirmed that Pokemon Snap and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be added to the service in the near future. Those two are the only announced games that have yet to arrive on the service, so it seems like a safe bet we’ll see one in May and the other in June. Beyond that is anyone’s guess, but there are a number of great N64 games that haven’t been released yet. Hopefully, Nintendo will continue to dig out more great games from its past, and make them available for new audiences to check out!

Are you looking forward to playing Mario Golf on Switch? What N64 games do you want to see next?