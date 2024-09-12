New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Fixes "Several Issues"

If you're a regular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe player, you might have noticed that a new update has been released for the Nintendo Switch game. The update comes as a bit of a surprise, as it arrives nearly a year after the last time Nintendo patched it. Patch notes for the update have been made available by the company, but don't offer much insight into what got resolved. It's possible the player community will be able to discern exact information once they've spent time with the update, but we'll have to wait and see. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Latest Update: Ver. 3.0.3 (Released September 11, 2024)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe hasn't received any new content since version 3.0.0, which offered support for the final wave of Booster Course Pass content, and was released in November 2023. The Booster Course Pass proved to be a smart way to extend the life of the game, adding in a significant amount of content that first appeared in the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best-selling video game of the Switch era, and fans are eager to see the next mainline entry in the series. However, Nintendo tends to avoid releasing competing Mario games on the same platform, which means "Mario Kart 9" won't happen until the next Nintendo console.

That said, we can likely expect to see a new Mario Kart game announced within the next year! Nintendo has plans to announce a new video game system sometime between now and the end of March 2025. Rumors suggest that we could see the announcement as early as this month, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. When the new system is announced, there's a very safe bet we'll see a new Mario Kart revealed either alongside it, or shortly after. Nintendo knows that fans have been waiting 10 years now for a full new entry in the series, and Mario Kart is a system seller for the company. It would not be surprising if we saw a new game released within the system's first year. For now though, fans will have to keep playing the current game!

Are you looking forward to the next Mario Kart? Have you noticed any changes following this update? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!