New Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Teases Mario Kart Fans

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online, seemingly teasing Mario Kart fans. This is now the second Nintendo Switch 2 leak to catch the attention of Mario Kart fans. Earlier this month, a well-known Nintendo insider suggested that a new Mario Kart game will not release at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but will come sometime later in 2025. A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak may suggest otherwise though.

Many Nintendo Switch 2 leaks this month, ahead of a rumored January reveal, have come courtesy of manufactures of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories. The leaks include the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. More surprising than this though, they include a steering wheel accessory, something Nintendo fans have not seen since the Wii.

There is not much to the accessory, which is simply a hollow, plastic steering wheel with a Joy-Con insert just like the Wii counterpart which had Nintendo fans insert a Wii Remote. But what racing games are Nintendo Switch 2 bound that Nintendo feels the need to manufacturer this specific accessory? Surely, it is with a new Mario Kart game in mind. And the fact that it appears this accessory will be ready for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may suggest Mario Kart will also be there at launch.

While this may be a stretch, this does seem to add fuel to the Mario Kart rumors. In fact, this seems to all but confirm that a new Mario Kart game is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2 and releasing either at launch or sometime near the launch of the console, which is expected, based on rumors, to release sometime in the first half of 2025.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, we have nothing more than rumors and leaks. None of this is official information nor has it attracted any type of comment from Nintendo. Considering Nintendo has not commented on a single Nintendo Switch 2 rumor, we do not suspect this will change. In fact, it has a pretty strict “no comment” policy on not just all Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, but any rumors involving it. If it breaks this policy and does provide a comment though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

