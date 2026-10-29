Mario Kart World Cut Characters Reportedly Revealed

Nintendo delivered the largest roster in the series with Mario Kart World, but a new leak reveals that it could have even been larger. A new datamine reveals that other considered characters included the likes of Chain Chomp, Blooper, and more. Mario Kart World has yet to receive official DLC, so it is possible these cut characters may still pull up to race in the future. Mario Kart 8 saw its roster expanded through DLC, so there is no reason to expect its successor won’t, especially considering that Diddy Kong is still not a playable character. The only question is what characters and tracks will actually be added.

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The discovery was shared on social media by Rimea, following an initial finding by MondoMega. According to the reported data, several character names appear in a file associated with driver weight statistics, suggesting they could have been considered for the game’s roster. That said, just because the characters were found in the files, it does not necessarily mean they will be added, as they could have simply been considered and scraped during the development process. We’ve also seen fake rumors and leaks surrounding Mario Kart World since before its launch, and this could be another.

Mario Kart World Features Some Interesting Cut Characters

According to the datamine by MondoMega, players were nearly able to select Blooper, Chain Chomp, Fuzzy, Goomba Twins, Ninji, Spiny, and Thwomp in Mario Kart World. The files also referenced unnamed characters under the tags Bird and Banana. Many of these are iconic enemies, while the others are lesser-known. The mysterious Bird and Banana are definitely interesting, as they could have several meanings.

Amazingly, MondoMega has found 8 additional potential scrapped drivers in a file that relates to the character weight stats: Twomp, Blooper, Ninji, Goomba "twins" (presumably Goomba Tower), Chain Chomp, Fuzzy, "Bird" and "Banana". https://t.co/4zHnzePNNj pic.twitter.com/ypXNUylm0J — Rimea (@The_Rimea) October 28, 2026

With luck, Nintendo may consider adding these characters in the future. Seeing Chain Chomp or Blooper cruising down the track, especially in Mario Kart World’s various outfits, would be a hilarious sight. Still, players should take this with a grain of salt because development files can contain placeholders, experiments, and references that never become finished content.

The omissions of these characters are a surprise more so than the choice to potentially include them. Mario Kart World already offers many deep-cut and oddball choices in its roster. Adding these would only further complement the variety in the character selection. However, producer Kosuke Yabuki has previously discussed Nintendo’s approach to including characters from outside the core Mario cast. His comments offer some insight into the roster’s design philosophy, although they do not explain why these particular characters may have been left out.

For now, it remains to be seen if and what Mario Kart World adds with DLC and post-launch content. Its most recent update delivered new Knockout Tours. And we’ve already seen the extensive content added to Mario Kart 8 after its launch. If Nintendo does the same for Mario Kart World, it could continue offering the most amount of content in the series yet, especially with these strange character choices.