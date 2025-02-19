Mario & Luigi: Brothership Gets First Update Months After Release

At long last, Nintendo has released its first update for Mario & Luigi: Brothership today on Nintendo Switch. Despite launching all the way back in early November 2024, Brothership had not received post-launch support of any sort until this new update. In some ways, this is unsurprising given that Nintendo games tend to launch in a strong state with very few issues. Still, this doesn’t mean that Mario & Luigi: Brothership didn’t have any problems whatsoever as Nintendo has now looked to squash these errors.

Downloadable right now, update version 1.0.1 for Mario & Luigi: Brothership is dedicated entirely to bug fixes. Nintendo has resolved issues in Brothership related to gameplay, specific items, and certain boss battles. While none of these past issues were game-breaking, the fact that Nintendo now resolved them should make Brothership slightly better than before.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Mario & Luigi: Brothership update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Bug Fixes