Mario & Luigi: Brothership Gets First Update Months After Release

At long last, Nintendo has released its first update for Mario & Luigi: Brothership today on Nintendo Switch. Despite launching all the way back in early November 2024, Brothership had not received post-launch support of any sort until this new update. In some ways, this is unsurprising given that Nintendo games tend to launch in a strong state with very few issues. Still, this doesn’t mean that Mario & Luigi: Brothership didn’t have any problems whatsoever as Nintendo has now looked to squash these errors.
Downloadable right now, update version 1.0.1 for Mario & Luigi: Brothership is dedicated entirely to bug fixes. Nintendo has resolved issues in Brothership related to gameplay, specific items, and certain boss battles. While none of these past issues were game-breaking, the fact that Nintendo now resolved them should make Brothership slightly better than before.
To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Mario & Luigi: Brothership update, you can view the full patch notes below.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- The player couldn’t acquire Luck Charm DX, even when reaching 100 or more in Hammer Rally.
- The damage counter for Luigi’s Bros. Attack “Jump Helmet” would only display a single number place value.
- Killing a Mega Snaptor with “Surprise Iron Ball” while having the Battle Plug “Coinpiler” equipped resulted in the player earning no experience points.
- Defeating all monsters with the Battle Plug ”Countdown to Crush” and causing multiple items to drop, while completing a Challenge at the same time, resulted in not being able to receive Challenge rewards, soft locking the game.
- The fifth Power Tap was able to be acquired earlier than intended.
- The boss battle in Color-Full Sea Great Lighthouse was not occurring in the intended location, blocking game progress.
- Attempting to call Luigi back in the cave on Skorcheen Island would cause the process to recur repeatedly, blocking game progress.
- Players were prevented from progressing further during the IDLE Group’s first appearance event on Desolatt Island.
- Additionally, other bugs have been fixed.