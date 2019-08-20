This Mario and Yoshi Body Swap Art Will Haunt Your Dreams

Today, was a pretty great day until I went on r/gaming. Normally, the Reddit page features a smattering of quality gaming content and memes. But after scrolling for a little while, I came across a piece of Mario and Yoshi fan art, and, well, now my day is ruined. The fan art body swaps Yoshi and Mario, and yes it is as horrific as it sounds. In fact, it’s a good reminder why the Internet is a horrible place. Beyond the body swap, it’s a pretty classic Mario and Yoshi pose. Mario is riding the green abomination, holding on with one hand, fist-pumping with the other, and likely letting out a classic “Yahoo!” Meanwhile, Yoshi has his signature soulless smile. You’ve probably seen the image a 1,000 times, but you’ve never seen it like this.

Now, before you look at this I want to give you one last chance: click off this page. You really don’t want to see it. Because once you see it, the mental image is forever. You’ll see it in your nightmares, from now until death. And I bet, even after death, you’ll still see it.

If you’re still reading this you obviously don’t care about your own personal well being. So, here you go. Here’s Mario and Yoshi as Moshi and Yario. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Of course, this isn’t Mariyoshi’s final form. The final form of Mariysohi has no mustache. You don’t want to see Mariyoshi in its final form. That said — and this is the scariest part — there’s a parallel universe out there, somewhere way out there, where this is normal. Just think about that.

I’ve always been a firm believer that Yoshi is the worst. Yoshis are meant to be ridden until they are longer needed, and then disposed. Nothing more. That said, I think Mario shaped like a Yoshi is worse, though probably still not as bad as Skinny Mario.

Source: stuff_by_mark