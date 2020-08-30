Marvel's Avengers Deepfake Brings the MCU Cast to the Game

The upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers is set to release this coming Friday, September 4th, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. One of the more interesting choices with the game is that it's basically entirely distinct and separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is inarguably the most popular portrayal of characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the Hulk, and more. That said, YouTube user BabyZone has gone and made a deepfake video adding the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and more to the title so now there's a way to at least better imagine what that might have looked like.

If you're not familiar, a deepfake video is essentially a video created using AI to build, most often, fake faces based on real data that are then superimposed on top of whatever was there before. While replacing the video game Avengers with faces from the movies is relatively benign, deepfakes have somewhat notoriously been attached to far more sinister plans in the past. "I created this video using AI machine learning DeepFake technology," the video's description reads in part. "In particular, I used DeepFaceLab 2.0 by IPerov to create the face models for each actor. I used my own 192 DF model trained over 1M iterations. Faceset of for each actor was created from marvel's avengers movies and then trained separately for each cutscene. I created masks and applied XSeg masking during the render. All models training were performed on NVidia 1080Ti and 1070 Ti GPU mounted together."

In case you missed it, Marvel's Avengers recently announced a third War Table stream is set to premiere on September 1st at 1PM ET/10AM PT. This is, of course, just before the actual release on September 4th. The new War Table is expected to focus on post-launch content and even reveal a new playable hero, though there is no telling exactly which character it might be at this point as there are still several rumored characters coming that have yet to be officially confirmed.

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

