Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future

A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.

According to a Marvel's Avengers leaker that goes by the name Miller, Embracer group is now said to be working out a deal with Marvel Games that will allow Crystal Dynamics to continue supporting the project moving forward. Although nothing official is said to be getting announced about this partnership in the near future, Miller shared that those within Crystal Dynamics are continuing to work on Marvel's Avengers "relatively unabated." While he stressed that this could end up changing in the future, it seems like the shift in companies that own Crystal Dynamics hasn't altered how the development team within the studio is operating.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Embracer are in the middle of working out a deal with Marvel that extends well beyond Avengers (which is understandable with recent news suggesting both EA and Ubisoft have Marvel content in the pipeline.) — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) August 26, 2022

In a general sense, this isn't too shocking to hear given that Crystal Dynamics recently outlined its plans for Marvel's Avengers in the coming months. Specifically, the game is set to see The Winter Soldier added as a new playable character at an undetermined time later in 2022. Furthermore, the studio also said that it was planning new content for Avengers that would release throughout 2023. While it seemed possible that Embracer would shut down these plans, instead, the new parent company seems to be committed to keeping the game alive.

Likely the most interesting part of this new information from Miller is that Embracer may be looking to make a larger deal with those at Marvel which would allow its studios to work on other projects tied to the comic book brand. In recent years, Marvel Games has worked with a number of publishers such as PlayStation, Take-Two, Skydance New Media, and Square Enix. Clearly, Embracer is now looking to establish a relationship with Marvel that could go beyond the continued support of Avengers.

