Marvel Champions Adds Gambit as Next Playable X-Men

Gambit is coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Gambit is perhaps the most obvious hero for Marvel Champions yet, given that he has a penchant for throwing charged cards. However, Gambit's core set of cards comes with two unique perks – the ability to generate charge tokens that provide extra bursts of damage and fuel his other card abilities, and an alter-ego thwart ability that showcases his thieving abilities. Gambit's pre-built Justice deck comes with additional cards built around thwarting schemes, many of which are designed around Gambit's thief background to bring down threats.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is in the middle of a wave of X-Men heroes. Gambit joins a number of other X-Men, following Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Storm as standalone Hero Decks. Shadowcat and Colossus are also available as playable characters by purchasing the Mutant Genesis boxed set. Rogue will likely be announced as the eighth X-Men next month.

Gambit's Hero Pack also comes with a new modular encounter that adds Exodus as a powerful recurring threat who can be added to any encounter deck. Exodus comes with several cards that places him back into play when he would otherwise be defeated, which makes Exodus a particularly powerful threat to deal with.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game in which players use a deck based around a specific hero and work with other heroes to defeat supervillains and thwart their schemes. Each scenario has different rules and circumstances, and players can choose to either use a pre-built Hero Deck or make a custom deck that uses a specific hero's cards along with cards from one of four distinct aspects.

The Gambit Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game will be released in February 2023.

