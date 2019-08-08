Marvel Champions Reveals First Green Goblin Scenario Pack Cards

Marvel Champions players will soon have to deal with the Green Goblin as the first villain added to the game via Scenario Pack. Fantasy Flight Games officially announced the Green Goblin Scenario Pack for Marvel Champions, a new Living Card Game that will be released later this year. Unlike collectible card games, Marvel Champions players will pick up packs containing dozens of cards that can be used to either add heroes or villains to the game. The Green Goblin Scenario Pack will contain 78-cards that add two Scenarios and 4 modular encounters starring Norman Osborn and his villainous alter-ego.

While the Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous villains, it’s partially due to his immense wealth and power as Norman Osborn. So, the Green Goblin Scenario Pack will push players to fight both Osborn and the Green Goblin on different fronts. The first Green Goblin scenario, Tricky Business, pits players against Osborn against the Green Goblin as he attempts a hostile takeover of a branch of Stark Industries to obtain new Stark technology. The second scenario, Mutagen Formula, will force players to fight an army of Goblins corrupted by one of Osborn’s Goblin Formulas.

Like hero cards, the Green Goblin will have a two-sided card – Norman Osborn can Scheme to add Threat to the scenario card, while the Green Goblin can directly attack heroes. In addition, whenever Osborn transforms into the Green Goblin, he automatically does 3 indirect damage to players. The Green Goblin also has plenty of sneaky and opportunistic attacks. His Pumpkin Bombs and Goblin Glider provide him with extra attack strength and damage, but many of his “Goblin Gimmicks” can be disabled if heroes spend resources on them instead of on cards from their hands. You can check out some of the cards in the Green Goblin Scenario Pack in the gallery below:

The Green Goblin Scenario Pack will be released in fourth quarter 2019. The recommended retail price is $19.99.