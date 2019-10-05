Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals First Look at Black Panther, Venom, and More New Characters

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has debuted five new characters that will be released over the coming months. Atomic Mass Games has posted images of five new characters that will be released in three different character packs. The figures include Black Panther, Venom, Killmonger, Shuri, and Okoye. The new character packs also introduce the Wakanda affiliation card, several new Team Tactics cards, and a new Crisis Card, which determines the objectives during a game. Because of Marvel: Crisis Protocol‘s unique roster rules, players can add any of the characters to their team, regardless of their affiliation.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a new tabletop miniatures game that features the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Players will pick a roster of ten heroes and villains and then choose their team after seeing the objectives for a skirmish. In addition to duking it out against other heroes and villains, players also compete for Victory Points. As players position their characters and try to score Victory Points, they can also interact with terrain, tossing it at foes or using it to block attacks.

The new figures will be split into three character packs. Black Panther and Killmonger will be packaged together, as will Shuri and Okoye. As a deluxe-sized figure, Venom will get its own character pack. While Okoye and Shuri both have designs inspired by the Black Panther movie, Black Panther and Venom both have looks that are closer in line to the comics. Killmonger’s look is a bit of a hybrid, as he’s missing his mask from the comics, but is a bit beefier than Michael B. Jordan’s version of the character and lacks the distinctive scars on his chest.

The Core Game of Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be released on November 15th. Both the Black Panther and Killmonger and Okoye and Shuri character packs will cost $34.95, while the Venom character pack will cost $24.95.