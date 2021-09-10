Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces New Line of X-Men Miniatures

Atomic Mass Games has announced a new wave of X-Men miniatures for its Marvel: Crisis Protocol game. The publisher of Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Star Wars: Legion made the announcement during their Ministravaganza streaming event on Twitch this evening, and revealed character packs featuring Colossus and Magik, Rogue and Gambit, and Juggernaut. Both Colossus and Juggernaut were previously hinted at in affiliation lists, but this is the first time that the characters have been revealed for the game. A terrain pack showing wreckage of Sentinels was also revealed. The figures are scheduled for release in Q1 2022. More information will be announced about the new figures later today.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team’s total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

The three new character packs are the third wave of X-Men miniatures, following an initial release of miniatures that include Cyclops, Storm, Beast, Wolverine, Toad, Sabretooth, Magneto, and Mystique and an X-Force focused release that included Cable, Domino, Mister Sinister, and Deadpool. A Jean Grey and Cassandra Nova character pack was also released over the summer. The X-Men have usually been portrayed in costumes inspired by the 1990s Chris Claremont/Jim Lee run, although some characters (like Magik) are wearing more recent costumes.

Other upcoming releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol include a new line of mystic-themed characters, including a new Doctor Strange miniature, Clea, Doctor Voodoo, Dormammu, and the Hood. Blade and Moon Knight will also be released later this year, as will miniatures featuring Ms. Marvel (which includes a regular-sized figure and an “Embiggened” figure) and a new Iron Man/Hulkbuster combo. A new line of Rivals Packs featuring new miniature sculpts of characters from the game’s Base Set is also planned for release later this year.