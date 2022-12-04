Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces Rhino As First 2023 Miniature

Rhino is coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games announced the addition of Rhino to its skirmish miniatures game Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Additional details about Rhino were not available, but it sparked hope that the game would be expanding its Spider-Foes affiliation with some new figures. The last Spider-Foes added to the game were Kraven the Hunter and Lizard in mid-2021. A preview image of Rhino was also provided, which can be seen below:

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Atomic Mass Games might also be releasing some new Web Warriors in early 2023. A Web Warriors affiliation pack containing Spider-Man, Venom, Ghost Spider, and Miles Morales was also announced, with Spider-Man (who also appears in the Core Set) seemingly getting an updated stat card with revamped stats.

Rhino's Character Pack will be released in January 2023.

