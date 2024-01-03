Marvel: Crisis Protocol to Release New X-Men Lineup in March

More X-Men are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Today, Atomic Mass Games officially announced three new X-Men character packs for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a popular miniatures skirmish game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. The character packs will each feature two characters, with Bishop and Nightcrawler, Iceman and Shadowcat, and Professor X and Shadow King featured respectively. While the characters were previously revealed last year, this marks the official announcement of all six characters, their release dates, and their prices. You can check out the official marketing images down below:

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a skirmish miniatures game in which players form teams of Marvel heroes and villains and battle each other for control of certain objectives. While players can create teams using any of the over 100 characters in the game, building rosters around certain factions unlock certain Leadership abilities for specific characters. It's widely expected that Professor X will be one such leader, while all the characters will be added to various X-Men affiliations (the Uncanny X-Men and X-Force are separate affiliations in the game with some cross-compatability.)

Atomic Mass Games also recently announced plans to release a long-awaited "Rival Panels" set featuring new versions of Black Panther and Killmonger along with a jaw-dropping terrain set featuring the falls of Wakanda.

All three Marvel: Crisis Protocol sets will be released on March 1st, with the Iceman and Shadowcat and Bishop and Nightcrawler packs each costing $39.99 and the Professor X and Shadow King pack costing $44.99.