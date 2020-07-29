Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces X-Men Miniatures

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be adding the X-Men to kick off its second year. Atomic Mass Games announced that it would be adding the X-Men and Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in a special stream earlier today. The first wave of X-Men figures include Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and Beast from the X-Men side, and Magneto, Toad, Mystique, and Sabretooth for the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The miniatures displayed on camera seemed to mostly adhere to the X-Men's 1990s aesthetics, with Beast in his furred "gorilla-like" form, Cyclops wearing plenty of pouches, and Sabretooth sporting fur trim on his costume. The new miniatures will be added via four new character packs in 4Q2020. More X-Men and mutant characters will be added in the future. Notably, Marvel: Crisis Protocol teased Deadpool as an upcoming character that will be added in the future.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol fans have begged Atomic Mass Games to add the X-Men basically since the game was first announced last August. The 2-player skirmish game gives players the chance to form a roster made up of Marvel's biggest heroes and villains and pit them against each other in different scenarios. Players aren't limited to one faction or side when building a roster, meaning that you can team up Iron Man and Magneto, or Captain America and Red Skull on the same team. The game comes with a Core Set, as well as a number of Character Packs featuring individual or pairs of figures. Please note that miniatures come unassembled and unpainted.

We'll have more coverage about Marvel: Crisis Protocol's big announcement as details are announced. In the meantime, you can start planning out your dream roster of mutant heroes for when the X-Men come out later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.