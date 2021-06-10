Marvel Multiverse Tabletop RPG Writer Explains Character Choices

✖

The upcoming Marvel tabletop roleplaying game will give players the option of playing as an existing Marvel superhero or as a character they create themselves. Last week, Marvel announced that it would release Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the Marvel Universe. A playtest will be released next year with a full release planned for 2023. The writer of Marvel Multiverse, Matt Forbeck, posted a blogpost about the upcoming game, clarifying a few details about the game. Forbeck confirmed that players would have the option to either play as an established Marvel character or to create their own character for the game. While this isn't exactly a surprise to many, Forbeck noted that he had received a "number of questions" about the game and wanted to clarify what he could. Forbeck also noted that Marvel was not currently looking for writers for the game, nor did they need any playtesters at the moment.

Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game will use a new "d616" game system, that includes Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic attributes for characters. (If you're wondering why those particular traits were picked, look to see what the first letter of each trait spells.) Few other details were revealed about the game other than an initial list of superheroes - Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine, and Storm- all of whom will appear in the playtest next spring.

The game is the latest in a series of tabletop roleplaying games set in the Marvel Universe. The earliest of these games, Marvel Super Heroes, was originally published by original Dungeons & Dragons maker TSR in the 1980s. Three other games have since been released. Forbeck was a designer on the most recent Marvel TTRPG - Marvel Heroic Roleplaying, released back in 2012. This does mark the first time that Marvel itself has dipped its toe into the tabletop publishing arena, as past games were all licensed out to a third party.

Given the recent resurgence of tabletop roleplaying games, Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying could be one of the bigger TTRPGs to hit game stores. We'll find out more when the playtest is released next spring.