Marvel Announces New Tabletop Roleplaying Game, Playtest Scheduled for 2022

✖

Marvel has announced that it is publishing a new tabletop roleplaying game, with the playtest rulebook being released in 2022. Marvel announced that it is publishing a new tabletop roleplaying game called Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. This marks Marvel's official return to tabletop roleplaying since the release of Marvel Heroic Roleplaying back in 2012. The new tabletop roleplaying game will use a brand TTRPG system called the "D616 System" (named after the "core" Marvel universe's designation as Earth-616), with heroes using their Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic while facing classic Marvel threats. The new game will be written by Matt Forbeck, the writer of The Marvel Encyclopedia and a series of Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest YA books. Forbeck is also a lauded game designer and worked on The Lord of the Rings RPG, Deadlands, and the Brave New World RPG. Forbeck also worked on Marvel Heroic Roleplaying.

Marvel will initially release a Playtest Rulebook that will be released in March 2022. The playtest will include full profiles for fans to play as their favorite superheroes, with confirmed heroes including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine, and Storm. Players can provide feedback on the rules before the game's full release in 2023.

Marvel has a long history with tabletop roleplaying, dating back to the early 1980s when TSR (the original publisher of Dungeons & Dragons) published Marvel Super Heroes: The Heroic Roleplaying Game. That game used percentile dice and a results table to determine successes and failures. TSR released another Marvel TTRPG called the Marvel Super Heroes Adventure Game that used the SAGA System. Marvel attempted their own hand at making a Marvel TTRPG (titled the Marvel Universe Roleplaying Game) before handing off the license to Margaret Weis productions, who used the Cortex system when making the most recent Marvel Heroic Roleplaying game back in 2012. This marks the first official release of a Marvel TTRPG in a decade, during a time in which tabletop roleplaying games are booming.

Expect to hear more news about the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game soon. The Playtest Rulebook will be released in March 2022.