Marvel Mystic Mayhem Players Already Have One Big Request

The new Marvel mobile game from NetEase, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, launched on June 25th. That means diehard Marvel fans and mobile gamers have had a few days to grind through the early content. Overall, many fans are enjoying the experience, even calling it a replacement for the longstanding mobile gaming staple Marvel Strike Force. However, one piece of feedback keeps coming up over and over again as a primary fan request for future changes to Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

As a free-to-play mobile game, Marvel Mystic Mayhem uses a gacha mechanic to offer up new heroes. Gamers use Shadow Keys to “call” heroes, who will be acquired randomly alongside other items like Highlights. Those heroes then head into battle in the game’s various modes, taking on opponents to progress the story. However, gamers were surprised to learn the team size limit for Marvel Mystic Mayhem. Many similar games employ 4 or 5 hero teams. However, the highest number of heroes gamers can deploy is capped at only 3.

The r/marvelmysticmayhem Subreddit is filling up with threads like the one above, where fans bemoan the 3-hero limit. In fact, many gamers suspected the 3-hero limit would eventually be increased as they progressed further in the game. However, even at higher levels, 3 heroes looks to be the maximum number you can have on the field. And gamers would like to see that change in the future of Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

Gamers Want New Modes with More Heroes in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Given that the game uses an auto-battle mechanic, where heroes attack on their own, managing multiple heroes isn’t difficult. You have to pay attention to trigger skills and ultimates strategically, but most of the work happens automatically. So, fans are curious to know why Marvel Mystic Mayhem doesn’t allow for more heroes on the field.

Some fans suspect that having too many heroes on the field alongside enemies would make the screen too crowded. Not to mention, the cards that show up for skills and ultimates would also need to take up more space. That’s certainly one potential reason for the 3-hero cap.

Some modes are solo challenges, but 3 heroes is the current max

At any rate, with most similar games having more heroes on the field, it’s an adjustment for gamers familiar with the genre. Not everyone hates the 3-hero limit in Marvel Mystic Mayhem. Some prefer the ease of teambuilding with fewer factors going into play. That said, most agree that adding at least some modes that offer larger teams is a must-have change for the future of Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

NetEase recently released a survey asking gamers about their early experience with the new Marvel game. Many players note they asked for “some modes where you can have more units” in the survey. So, hopefully, NetEase will take this big request into account when thinking about the future of the game.

Would you like to see Marvel Mystic Mayhem allow for more than 3 heroes on the field? What’s your go-to team so far? Let us know in the comments below!