Marvel Rivals Assemble Code Rewards & How to Use Them

Marvel Rivals‘ has a new feature known as Assemble Codes that is causing some initial confusion among players. Marvel Rivals is a brand new game from Marvel and NetEase, a Chinese studio known for making high quality online games with rich gameplay loops. It’s not entirely unfair to say it’s basically a Marvel version of Overwatch with characters like Black Widow being almost one to one clones of Widowmaker. Some of Marvel’s greatest characters like Wolverine are featured in Marvel Rivals, allowing players the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes in this PvP shooter.

In some ways, fans think it might even be better than Overwatch. Marvel Rivals already has a very lucrative and affordable battle pass that is pleasing players. Of course, that’s something one would hope for at launch as it would be bad to launch with a weak battle pass.

With that said, Marvel Rivals has a new system that you can take advantage of before you even create your username in the game. This feature is called Assemble Codes and it allows players to basically use referral codes so they can mutually gain rewards. At least one player has to reach level 5 and the other player must not create an account, otherwise they will lose the opportunity forever. Here’s how it works.

What Are Marvel Rivals Assemble Codes?

marvel rivals

When you start Marvel Rivals for the first time, you’ll be prompted to use an Assemble Code. This is the only time you’ll be able to do this, so if you have a friend who is playing the game, make sure to ask them for their code. Their personal code can be found under the Community tab in the pause screen and click on Hero Assembly Event. So long as they are level 5, they will have a code to give out to others. Once you’ve obtained a code, you can bring up the Assemble Code redemption box and paste the code in. Please keep in mind you can only do this if you haven’t created a username for yourself.

Once you’ve done that, simply level up to level 10 and you and the person you have “assembled” with will each get 300 units which can be used to buy in-game items. It seems like this can stack for whoever is the leader of this assembled team, meaning if you give out your code to five people, you could get 1,500 units for yourself. So, in short, you’ll want to give this code out to as many friends as possible before they start playing Marvel Rivals or find a friend to get a code from if you haven’t started playing it yet.

marvel rivals hero assembly screen

As of right now, it’s unclear if Marvel Rivals plans to update this tab with new rewards and new objectives. Perhaps there will be team goals that your assembled team can contribute to in order to get a larger reward like more units or a free skin to use in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase has big plans to support the game for quite some time and future Marvel Rivals characters like Mr. Fantastic and Ultron have leaked already. It’s looking like this could be the next big live service game so long as NetEase manages to keep players satisfied.