Marvel Rivals Makes Highly Requested Update to Fan-Favorite Emote

Marvel Rivals has quickly become one of the hottest games on the market, thanks in large part to how well it handles the Marvel license. The Overwatch-like gameplay doesn’t hurt either, but fans are loving all of the fan-favorite and deep-cut Marvel characters and outfits developer NetEase has consistently added to the game since it launched in late 2024. And with several more characters, including Blade on Ultron, already on the docket for future releases, the team isn’t slowing down. However, NetEase can’t only push forward. It also needs to keep the community happy with important updates. In a recent patch, the team made an under-the-radar but key change to one specific emote. Finally, Luna Snow’s Mirae 2099 costume has been fixed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before the recent patch, players noticed that Luna Snow’s emote while using the Mirae 2099 outfit would end after a few seconds. If you haven’t seen the emote, it features Snow DJing to a song called “Fate of Both Worlds” by a band called Le’Mon. While it wasn’t a game-changing issue, many players were annoyed that the emote cut off because it meant the song ended just as it was getting good.

‼️ LUNA SNOW EMOTE UPDATE



In today's #MarvelRivals patch, the Luna Snow: Mirae 2099 emote was updated in response to a long-standing fan request. Instead of ending after 5 seconds, it now loops infinitely. pic.twitter.com/AyaX4EuZcP — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 17, 2025

With the new patch, Snow’s emote will play infinitely if you don’t move, so players looking to jam out can now do exactly that. As you’d expect, fans are excited for the update and praising NetEase online for listening to its fans. However, they’re also now calling for this feature to be added to even more costumes, potentially becoming something for emotes across the board.

That seems like the most likely outcome. NetEase understands what its community wants and is more than willing to listen to those desires, especially for smaller features like emotes. If the community continues to be loud, it’s only a matter of time before emotes like Star Lord’s dance also loops infinitely.

Luna Snow’s emote change is one of many recent updates we’ve received. Recently, the developer has given players the ability to add custom costume colors and a surprise butt update that increased the size of male character’s rear ends. Marvel Rivals also recently dropped its Season 2 update, bringing Emma Frost to the mix. As for the future, we know that Ultron is coming with the Season 2.5 update in May, and Blade is potentially coming in July with the start of Season 3.

That said, leaks have revealed several more characters who might be on their way over the next few months. While we don’t have any official confirmation about any of these, various leaks have claimed that we’ll eventually see characters like Professor X, Daredevil, Deadpool, and Nightcrawler. There are also a few deeper-cut characters like Locus, Paste Pot Pete, and Angela, who are supposedly coming, proving that NetEase wants to have something for everybody.

No matter which character launches next in Marvel Rivals, it’s clear that NetEase has a major hit on its hands. Fortunately, the developer appears committed to listening to its fans and providing updates and improvements on everything big and small.