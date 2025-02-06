New Marvel Rivals Skin Introduces Thanos Infinity Gauntlet

For many Marvel fans, Thanos was the ultimate Big Bad during the MCU’s heyday. Things just haven’t quite felt the same since Avengers: Infinity War, and many fans have found Marvel Rivals as a new primary outlet for their Marvel fandom. Naturally, that means many are eager to see Thanos introduced in the game, Infinity Gauntlet and all. While we’re not quite there yet, Captain America’s latest skin does pay homage to his look in Avengers: Infinity War. And now, a leak has revealed that the associated emote just might give players our first real in-game look at Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Marvel Rivals, emotes are typically linked to skins. Thus, when a hero gets a new costume, they will often have a new emote to go along with it. The Avengers: Infinity War skin for Captain America isn’t set to drop until 9 PM EST on February 6th, but leakers are already keen to get a look at what the costume might do in game. A post from @XOX_LEAK suggests that the new Captain America emote will feature him facing off against the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet.

Captain America emote comes with a thanos gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/VQp3R0V9KY — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) February 6, 2025

While there have been in-game references to the Gauntlet already (see Jeff the Shark’s character description), it hasn’t been prominently featured on screen. With the size of the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet in leaked images of Cap’s new emote, however, it’s about to make a pretty impressive and eye-catching debut.

Captain America Faces Off Against Infinity Gauntlet in New Emote

The Captain America Infinity War costume will be his first Legendary look, debuting alongside a new Legendary costume for Luna Snow. And, aside from that tear-inducing “Avengers… assemble” moment, what could be more Legendary than Cap squaring off against the Infinity Gauntlet itself?

According to a gif shared by @RivalsLeaks, the new emote will picture just that. Captain America forcing the giant-sized Infinity Gauntlet away from him with an impressive show of that super-serum-induced strength. No doubt, this will be a popular emote for fans wishing to relive the experience of seeing Infinity War for the first time in theaters.

Here's what the Captain America emote is gonna look like ingame pic.twitter.com/6Cfgt16J52 — Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) February 6, 2025

For those hoping to see Thanos as a playable character in Marvel Rivals, this just might seem link a hint at what’s to come. So far, no rumors or rumblings suggest that Thanos will be among the next batch of characters to arrive. We’ve heard about the rest of the Fantastic Four, more X-men characters, and maybe even Captain Marvel. But will Thanos ever be a part of the superhero shooter?

Given his role as a big villain, it’s probable he may play into the storyline in future seasons. If that’s the case, Marvel Rivals will likely not introduce him until it serves the story. Still, the Infinity Gauntlet gives us a little hope we might one day see Thanos himself in the game.

Are you planning to grab the new Legendary Captain America skin when it drops, or are you holding out for something else? Let us know in the comments!