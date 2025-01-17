Marvel Rivals Players Can Get Exclusive DLC by Watching Captain America: Brave New World

On your left, Marvel Rivals players. NetEase’s latest superhero PvP title has been shaking up the free-to-play world with Season 1 has made a huge splash this past weekend. With the introduction of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, it’s not a stretch to say that the NetEase team is aware of what fans want from the team-based game. In a few weeks, Marvel Studios will debut the much-anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Sam Wilson in the mantle of Captain America plus various new cast superheroes and villains added to the beloved franchise. In celebration of the February release, Regal Cinema is looking to level up the playing field with an exclusive DLC digital bundle for Marvel Rivals players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of this collaboration between Regal Cinemas and Marvel Rivals, fans can receive an exclusive bundle in-game, which includes a Red Hulk Captain America shield spray, a nameplate featuring Captain America, and a mystery costume. Seeing how Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford, will be in Captain America: Brave New World, it could be wise to assume that Hulk might take the mantle of the mystery costume, but it hasn’t been announced or confirmed.

Regal Cinemas is Offering Exclusive DLC for Marvel Rivals Players

This exclusive bundle is available for those who purchase tickets to Captain America: Brave New World before the end of the opening weekend, which ends on February 17. The DLC is available for those who are a Regal Crown Club member, which is a free membership that gives members credits for tickets, concessions, and merchandise. To sign up for the membership, please click here.

Marvel Rivals hasn’t been around during a Marvel Studios release, so it will be interesting to see how the box office numbers might fluctuate given the rise in the game’s popularity. The overwhelming support for the superhero shooter has been rising over the last week since the Season 1 launch. With over 400,000 players entering the multiverse regularly, the superhero fatigue looks to be turning over a new leaf.

The game has seen its connections to the MCU, with several characters sporting Marvel Studio-themed skins. Heroes such as Black Widow (Black Widow), Mantis and Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.), Scarlett Witch (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness), Wolverine (Deadpool & Wolverine), and many more sport looks from the Marvel Studio films. Seeing the upcoming slate, we could see costumes for Winter Solider, The Punisher, Mister Fantastic, and Invisible Woman for projects such as Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The start of Marvel Rivals‘ collaborations is slowly taking shape, as the game continues to ride the currents of the mainstream landscape. Recently, Marvel Rivals partnered with Insomniac Studios to bring a costume based on PlayStation’s Marvel Spider-Man 2. This collab will pair nicely, considering voice actor Yuri Lowenthal voices Spider-Man in both iterations. Regardless, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more Marvel-based projects collaborating with Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Studio’s Captain America: Brave New World releases in theaters on February 14.