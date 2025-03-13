Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals New Black Panther Vampire Skin

For many Marvel Rivals fans, the most exciting thing outside of combat is unlocking new skins for iconic heroes and villains. The game already has a ton of phenomenal MCU and comics-inspired skins, but they just keep getting better. Fans are already eager to snag the upcoming Presidential Attire Loki skin, which drops with today’s Marvel Rivals update. However, there’s more to come, and a new leak shows off a vampiric skin for Black Panther. Given the Dracula of the current season, it was only a matter of time before new vampire skins arrived, and gamers are ready to see more.

The new leak comes from reliable source @RivalsLeaks, who shared an image of Black Panther suited up in his vampire best. His armor shows off massive, vampire bats while his long claws and pointed ears really showcase the “no longer human” of it all. After seeing this first look at the upcoming skin, Marvel Rivals fans are more than ready to see it arrive. Unfortunately, the leak does not include a timeline for when the vampire Black Panther skin will arrive.

NEW BLACK PANTHER VAMPIRE SKIN #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/H45iZmeDVv — Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) March 13, 2025

For many Marvel Rivals players, this skin is so impressive, they’re reconsidering the decision not to play as Black Panther. As one reply puts it, “They legit cooked” with this design, and gamers are ready to grab this one when it arrives. As of now, we don’t know whether this will be a Legendary or Epic skin in Marvel Rivals, or how it will be distributed. Depending on the timing, many think it will be a random drop, since the current Battle Pass already features another skin for Black Panther.

Marvel Rivals has released its fair share of villain-coded skins, both for heroes and iconic villains. That said, fans want more, and many are seeing this vampire skin as a preview of what’s to come when the game celebrates its first spooky season. Gamers would love to see more vampiric characters, like Morbius, added to the game alongside more skins like vampire Black Panther. That said, there’s a good bit of time between now and Halloween, so hopefully we’ll see plenty of new Marvel Rivals skins – and a few new characters – before then.

The new adam warlock twitch drop giveaway skin

The Black Panther skin will be the first actual vampire skin in the game, though some previous skins have distinctly gothic, spooky vibes. Many skin released early in the current season have a “blood” theme that suits the vampire theme. For instance, the Blood Moon Knight version of Moon Knight, Blood Soul skin for Adam Warlock, and Wolverine’s Blood Berserker skin. Even so, gamers are clearly ready for a full-on vampire, and many hope that more are on the way. Some even want to see a full-on Vampire Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals.

As of now, we don’t know when the new Black Panther vampire skin will drop or how it will be distributed. Most likely, it will be a new addition to the store, costing players their hard-earned Units.

Will you be grabbing this new Black Panther skin when it arrives in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below!